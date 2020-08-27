After Two Deaths during Kenosha Protests, President Donald Trump sending Federal Troops to ‘Restore Law and Order’

Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will send federal troops into Kenosha to assist local law enforcement after a third night of violence in the Wisconsin city left two people dead,” Meghan Roos reports in Newsweek.



“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with [Wisconsin Governor Tony] Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance,” the President tweeted yesterday.

President Trump has asked all Americans in the path of Hurricane Laura to stay safe and follow their local guidance on evacuations and safety precautions. The National Hurricane Center is predicting continued hurricane-force winds which could create widespread flooding and cause serious damage. Read more in WDSU News.

“According to our internal data, a record 90% of veterans trust the care they get at VA, and during the pandemic, Northeast Ohio demonstrated why we’ve earned that trust,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie writes. “VA Northeast Ohio adopted a testing approach in the nursing home it runs allowing it to quickly isolate patients when positive [COVID-19] test results came back.” Read more from Cleveland.com.

“An elderly man’s jaw was broken in a sickening caught-on-camera attack as he tried to protect a store that was eventually torched during the Kenosha protests,” Lee Brown reports. “‘He was trying to defend his building and they beat the s–t out of him!’ the videographer sobbed in the clip.” Read more in the New York Post.

