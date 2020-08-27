City of Clarksville announces section of Dunbar Cave Road to close for Bridge Replacement at Swan Lake

Clarksville, TN – A section of Dunbar Cave Road will be closed to traffic for about 45 days for replacement of the bridge over the creek flowing out of Swan Lake.

The work is expected to start on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 weather permitting.

It will require some traffic to use detours to reach Swan Lake Golf Course, Dunbar Cave State Park and neighborhoods along Dunbar Cave Road.

Motorists accustomed to using Dunbar Cave Road as a connecting route between Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Warfield Boulevard will need to use alternate routes.

The old bridge, which has a critically low rating, will be replaced with a new box culvert and a section of the road will be repaved. The project will be fully funded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and the design and construction is being managed by the Clarksville Street Department.

Concrete Structures Inc. of Charlotte, Tennessee, was awarded the contract to complete the project at an estimated cost of $517,500. The design was completed by Winford A. Petrone, PLLC. The project is expected to take 45 days to complete, weather permitting.

The work zone is a small section of Dunbar Cave Road between Idaho Springs Road and Acuff Road. The primary detour around the bridge uses Rossview Road and Old Russellville Pike. Electronic signage will be placed in the vicinity to inform motorists about the road closure and direct them to detours and alternate routes.

For example, a sign on Warfield Boulevard at the Dunbar Cave Road intersection will read “Dunbar Cave Road Closed Beyond Golf Course.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics