|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,693 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 27th, 2020 Newer: City of Clarksville announces section of Dunbar Cave Road to close for Bridge Replacement at Swan Lake »
Clarksville Police reminds public that Back-to-school traffic requires Safer Driving
Clarksville Police will be watching for bus, school-zone infractions
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reminds everyone that a new public school year starts Monday, and local motorists are urged to be ready for increased traffic around school zones, added pedestrian traffic, and a return to the road of those big yellow school buses.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System classes start with a half-day on Monday, August 31st and then resume with a half-day schedule on Tuesday, September 1st. Full-day schedules resume on Thursday, September 2nd.
Because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, about 60 percent of students will be in schools and 40 percent of students will pursue their studies online from home.
Many students at area private schools and academies have already returned to school full-time. Austin Peay State University (APSU) resumed classes on Monday.
Clarksville Police will be out in force for the next several weeks to ensure motorists are following the rules of the road in school zones and along bus routes. School crossing guards, who are City employees supervised by CPD, also will be working in many school zones.
“The emphasis is on safety because the school zones haven’t been in use since March, so we need to remind motorists that they are about to become active,” said Lt. Vincent Lewis, with CPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.
School Zones
School zones are marked with lights or traffic signs, so drivers need to be alert, obey speed limits and avoid distractions. Motorists also must pay attention to school crossing guards or officers directing traffic in the school zones. Drivers must not block crosswalks and must be prepared to stop and yield to children in crosswalks.
All school zones have a 20 mph speed limit unless otherwise posted. Speeding in a school zone can result in a fine of $269.00 and points on your license. It also could result in reckless driving charges.
School Buses
Motorists should be careful when traveling near school buses and allow more stopping distance, which provides more time to react when a bus’s yellow lights start flashing.
Here are other key regulations involving buses:
School bus violations carry a fine of $250.00 to $1,000. The typical fine is $464.00 and points on your license.
SectionsNews
TopicsAPSU, Austin Peay State University, Back to school, Clarksville, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CMCSS, Coronavirus, COVID-19, CPD, CPD Traffic Enforcement Unit, pandemic, School Zones, Vincent Lewis
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed