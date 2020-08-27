FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: August 27th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is continuing to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA posted a new “FDA Insight” podcast featuring Deputy Commissioner Anand Shah, M.D., and Valerie Jensen, the associate director of the drug shortages staff in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, discussing drug shortages and how the COVID-19 pandemic can impact the drug supply chain.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 224 tests under EUAs; these include 181 molecular tests, 40 antibody tests, and 3 antigen tests.

