Austin Peay State University releases COVID-19 reported cases dashboard

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) earlier this week launched a dashboard to help the university’s students, employees and the public track COVID-19 Coronavirus cases reported to campus officials.

APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside announced the dashboard during her weekly live message carried every Wednesday on Facebook and Instagram.

Austin Peay State University’s GIS Center created the dashboard, which is called the “APSU COVID-19 Self-Reporting Dashboard.”

The GIS Center updates the dashboard every morning on weekdays. You can see the dashboard here.

The dashboard provides the number of open and active cases and the number of students currently in quarantine. You also can see case totals and how cases are trending at Austin Peay State University.

As of Thursday, August 27th, Austin Peay State University had 15 active COVID-19 Coronavirus cases (14 students and one employee) and 38 students in quarantine.

Austin Peay State University also provides COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers in an email to students and employees every Friday, and Whiteside gives updated numbers during her Wednesday report. Whiteside’s weekly livestream usually happens around lunchtime on Wednesdays on Facebook and Instagram (a post on those platforms early on Wednesday gives the time for that day).

You can also access the dashboard on Austin Peay State University’s coronavirus page, www.apsu.edu/coronavirus

