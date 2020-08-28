Fort Campbell to host “Light up the Night” Candlelit Walk, Vigil, September 10th

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), Fort Campbell Army Community Service and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host “Light up the Night”, a candlelight walk and vigil, September 10th at 7:30pm in the hospital’s parking lot, between the A and E buildings.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Army’s observance of National Suicide Prevention Month.

“We encourage everyone within the community to come out and support the walk,” said 1st Lt. Anthony Priest, BACH social work intern who organized this year’s event. “We will have an array of support at the event if anyone needs to talk or seek help.”

“This year has been a particularly tough one, with many people feeling added stress and isolation due to the global pandemic. The event is organized in such a way to show there is hope available when we feel despair or alone. We want everyone who attends the event to leave understanding the support network they have available and feel encouraged about remembering the individuals who have lost their lives to suicide,” Lt. Priest stated.

This event is a way for the community to stand together and show they are aware of the national and worldwide suicide concern and to show support to others who have felt alone, lost hope or have known someone impacted by suicide.

Individuals attending the event are encouraged to arrive early. Soldiers participating in this event can receive annual suicide prevention and awareness training credit, however participants must sign in to receive credit. Sign-in for annual credit begins at 7:00pm. The event officially kicks off at 7:30pm with a guest speaker followed by a “Light up the Night Walk”.

Electric lanterns will be posted along the walking path but participants may bring their own flashlights to help light up the night. A moment of silence will be offered, remembering individuals who have lost their lives to suicide. After the completion of the walk, live music will be available. The event will continue if it rains; therefore, appropriate rain gear is encouraged. The event will be cancelled if unsafe weather conditions arise.

“All are invited to include individuals hurting and individuals who want to offer support to others. We encourage you to bring friends, your family and colleagues and help us offer encouragement and hope in a time when suicide continues to rise. We want to do everything we can to let individuals know there is support available and to reach out to a professional or friend in times of need,” said Priest.

Social distancing practices will be followed and participants must also bring a face covering or mask.

Please follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BACH.FortCampbell for updates.

