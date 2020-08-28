|
Montgomery County Health Department announces COVID-19 drive through testing closing early today due to weather
Montgomery County, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing site at Civitan Park will close one hour early at 11:00am today due to the potential bursts of high winds.
The Montgomery County Health Department is taking this precaution for the safety of staff and patients and for the protection of property.
