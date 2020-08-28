Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Montgomery County Health Department announces COVID-19 drive through testing closing early today due to weather

August 28, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing site at Civitan Park will close one hour early at 11:00am today due to the potential bursts of high winds.

The Montgomery County Health Department is taking this precaution for the safety of staff and patients and for the protection of property.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus


Sections

News

Topics

, , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives