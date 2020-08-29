How President Donald Trump is helping lift 1 million Americans out of poverty

Washington, D.C. – One million Americans will be lifted from poverty because of President Donald Trump’s historic Opportunity Zones tax cuts program, the White House Council of Economic Advisers estimates in a new report.



For over 50 years, the “War on Poverty” has left too many American communities behind. Many of its programs have “relied on inefficient top-down federal grants and subsidies that empower Washington bureaucrats and special interests with lobbyists at the expense of communities in need,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Brooke Rollins wrote.

