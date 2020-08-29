Tennessee Senator Bill Powers praises award of Highway Safety Grants for Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) today praised the award of four major Public Safety Grants designed to promote public safety on local roads and to curb drunk driving. The combined grants total over $444,800.

“These grants are important to the safety of our community, funding a number of necessary positions and programs that keep our roadways safe,” said Senator Powers.

“We are grateful that the Highway Safety Office has recognized a need for these programs in our community and is assisting us in ensuring our citizens are better protected on our roads,” Senator Powers stated.

The grants include:

Austin Peay State University (APSU) Police Department Alcohol and Impaired Driving Education $10,000.00;

Clarksville Police Department Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement $125,000.00;

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Police Traffic Services (Multiple Violations) $50,800.00; and

Tennessee District Attorney General, 19th judicial District DUI Prosecution $259,000.01.

“These funds are especially helpful to curb drunk driving and helping reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes,” Powers added.

The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). The grants are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standard. Grant applications must be in line with THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

