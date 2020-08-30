|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee County Unemployment Rates drop across State Newer: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to begin Phase 3 reopening Tuesday, September 8th »
Austin Peay State University Football late rally comes up short against Central Arkansas
Montgomery, AL – In a game that simmered along for 56 minutes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and Central Arkansas brought the game to a rolling boil by trading touchdowns in the final four minutes, with the Governors falling by a 24-17 margin in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, Saturday, at the Cramton Bowl.
The game’s first two touchdowns came in the opening moments of each half.
Austin Peay State University got the game’s first score when freshman running back C.J. Evans dashed for a 75-yard score on the game’s opening play from scrimmage.
After the teams traded field goals the rest of the half, Central Arkansas took the lead in the first minute of the second half on Kierr Crossley’s 34-yard run.
But Austin Peay State University got the ball with four minutes left and quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall mustered the offense to a seven-play, 60-yard scoring drive for a 17-16 lead. On the ensuing drive, Central Arkansas Breylin Smith responded by leading the Bears to a 6-play, 78-yard drive that needed just 1:06 to regain the lead and a two-point conversion set the final score.
Oatsvall completed 14-of-31 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. Evans, in his first game as a Governor, had 10 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Junior linebacker Jack McDonald had eight tackles and an interception to pace the APSU defense.
Austin Peay takes the upcoming week off before returning to action with a September 12th contest at Pittsburgh.
Scoring Recap
GOVS 7, UCA 0
GOVS 10, UCA 0
GOVS 10, UCA 3
GOVS 10, UCA 6
UCA 13, GOVS 10
UCA 16, GOVS 10
GOVS 17, UCA 16
UCA 24, GOVS 17
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, C.J. Evans, Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, FCS, Geordon Pollard, Governors, Govs, Grant Paulette, Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, Jack McDonald, Jay Parker, Jeremiah Oatsvall, Montgomery AL, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Pittsburgh
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed