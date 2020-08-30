Austin Peay State University to hold Run for the Govs Virtual 5K from September 12th-October 10th

APSU Run for the Govs Virtual 5k to benefit Student Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – This year the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Annual Scholarship 5K Run will be virtual, in keeping with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines. Alumni, friends and community members can participate in the Run for the Govs Virtual 5K at any time between Saturday, September 12th, and Saturday, October 10th, 2020.

“I have been associated with this race in some way since it started around 20 years ago,” Mike Kelley, a race committee member, said.

“It is always a very popular race in Clarksville. The best part is watching runners run up the hill to the finish. We look forward to next year, when runners can once again conquer Emerald Hill! Until then, we hope they will run or walk a course of their choosing to help support APSU,” stated Kelley.

Through the online registration process, participants can pick the course of their choosing, as long as it is 3.1 miles. Whether running on the treadmill, jogging around the neighborhood or walking around the block, all participation will benefit student scholarships.

The registration fee for the race is $35.00. All participants who submit a personal time will have their race results posted online. They will also all receive a t-shirt and a race bib. Proceeds from the race will benefit the APSU National Alumni Association alumni group designated scholarships and funds. Participants will select the scholarship of their choice to give to at the time they register. If a participant does not make a designation, his or her registration fee will go to the APSU National Alumni Association Past Presidents Scholarship Endowment.

Austin Peay would like to thank F&M Bank, Fleet Feet Clarksville and King’s Bluff Brewery for sponsoring this event. The University also appreciates the efforts of the Run for the Govs Virtual 5K Committee members, including Mike and Lisa Kelley, Dr. Tim Leszczak, Brad Averitt and Valerie Hunter-Kelly, as well as Run for the Govs Virtual 5K Race Ambassadors Kevin Fee, Victor Felts, Dr. Eric Norman, Kris Phillips, Joe Shakeenab, Paul Turner and Kimberly Wiggins.

To register Run for the Govs Virtual 5K, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k20.

For questions about the Virtual 5K please contact the Alumni Relations Office at *protected email* . To support this and other APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

