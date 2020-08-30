Centerstone Offers COVID-19 Relief through Tennessee Recovery Project

Nashville, TN – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care based in Nashville, is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) to provide COVID-19 Coronavirus relief in 21 counties across the state.

Known as the Tennessee Recovery Project and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the effort allows Centerstone to offer resource connection and short-term supportive counseling to those whose mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our team is here to provide practical and emotional support that will help lessen the long-term negative effects of COVID-19 Coronavirus, with an emphasis on emotional well-being,” said Sherry Randles, Centerstone director of Crisis Services. “We are promoting resiliency and recovery for Tennesseans, educating individuals and leaders on ways to cope and connect with local services as we get through this pandemic together.”

Centerstone will serve residents and organizations with counseling and resource connection in these counties: Bedford County, Cheatham County, Coffee County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Franklin County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Lincoln County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Perry County, Robertson County, Stewart County and Wayne County.

“There are a lot of people out there dealing with stress, anxiety, fear, and depression, who are hurting right now,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “We want people to know that it’s OK to not feel OK right now and that help is available. And thanks to this grant, the department and our community providers including Centerstone will be able to help more people.”

For more information about Centerstone’s work providing COVID-19 Coronavirus relief via the Tennessee Recovery Project, please call 1.888.460.4351, Monday through Friday from 8:00am–6:00pm CT or Saturday from 8:00am–noon.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

