Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to begin Phase 3 reopening Tuesday, September 8th
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will begin a Phase 3 reopening to the public at 9:00 am Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.
Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 Coronavirus the library will continue to operate in a very safe manner but are expanding services to better serve Montgomery County residents.
What are the changes patrons will see during this modified phase beginning on Tuesday, September 8th.
The library asks the public to return items that they have had for months so that other patrons may enjoy those materials. If you are someone who needs to remain at home due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, please give us a call – we will renew your items.
During this Phase 3 period, the length of which is unknown at this time, the library will continue with the suspension of all in-programming and acceptance of donations. Masks are required to enter the building for anyone 13 or older in accordance with the current Executive Order by the County Mayor.
The library’s book return at the back of the building continues to be open. For questions, please call the library for assistance at 931.648.8826 during or open hours or using this link: https://d6.mcgtn.org/library/about/contact.
Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours and some of the above procedures to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner at: mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/ Library staff continue to push out interactive programming on the FB page to provide educational and interactive resources to the community.
About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library connects people to resources and technology to bring knowledge, discovery and inspiration to our community. We transform lives.
