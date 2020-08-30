Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to begin Phase 3 reopening Tuesday, September 8th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will begin a Phase 3 reopening to the public at 9:00 am Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 Coronavirus the library will continue to operate in a very safe manner but are expanding services to better serve Montgomery County residents.

What are the changes patrons will see during this modified phase beginning on Tuesday, September 8th.

The library will return to its normal hours. Patrons may browse the library’s entire physical collection – the quarantine of items is discontinued. Patrons may use the self-checkouts and no longer are required to use the holds service to select items. Due dates will begin to return to normal with a longer grace period for several weeks. Meeting rooms will be available in a restricted manner with limits for the three rooms that will be available. All groups signing up to use a meeting room will have to register all attendees through the software using email or phone number to verify number of attendees. Meeting room reservations may be booked over the phone if assistance is needed or if you have questions. the library will be contacting all groups signed up to use the meeting rooms in September in the next week to give those groups first chance at the times that they have already booked. new signups will begin September 8th. Social distancing will be expected in these meetings and furniture will be set up in line with distancing. Mask wearing is mandated or highly encouraged depending on whether a local mask mandate is in place. Please call the library with any questions at 931-648-8826. Please be patient with us as we work out the modified meeting room schedule with its new limitations. The children’s area will allow a maximum of 25 in the room. A limited amount of seating will be provided but no community toys will be available. Children’s computers will be available for use. Limited seating will be offered around the library.

The library asks the public to return items that they have had for months so that other patrons may enjoy those materials. If you are someone who needs to remain at home due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, please give us a call – we will renew your items.

During this Phase 3 period, the length of which is unknown at this time, the library will continue with the suspension of all in-programming and acceptance of donations. Masks are required to enter the building for anyone 13 or older in accordance with the current Executive Order by the County Mayor.

The library’s book return at the back of the building continues to be open. For questions, please call the library for assistance at 931.648.8826 during or open hours or using this link: https://d6.mcgtn.org/library/about/contact.

Shifting outcomes during the next weeks could cause library hours and some of the above procedures to change; updates will be provided on the library’s website banner at: mcgtn.org/library and also on the library’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/ Library staff continue to push out interactive programming on the FB page to provide educational and interactive resources to the community.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library connects people to resources and technology to bring knowledge, discovery and inspiration to our community. We transform lives.

