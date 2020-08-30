|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Closing The Digital Divide
Washington, D.C. – Over the past several months, our lives have taken a remarkably virtual turn.
A high-speed internet connection is now a necessity: offices have shifted to working from home, health care is delivered over video chat, and storefronts have been replaced by virtual marketplaces.
But the reality is millions of rural Americans lack a reliable broadband connection, putting them at an economic disadvantage.
We must close the digital divide, which is why I pushed for Congress to include funding for broadband in our response to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Broadband
I will continue fighting to close the digital divide until all Americans are connected.
Confronting Communist China
This week, Beijing ratcheted up tensions in the South China Sea as it continues its quest for global dominance. In response to legal and long-planned multilateral military exercises, Communist China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, unleashed a barrage of missiles into open waters to intimidate our Navy.
The United States will continue to conduct exercises and operations in international waters, as will our Pacific partners.
China also gained a seat at an international organization responsible for sorting out disputes on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China’s growing influence in international organizations is worrisome as each new seat it gains is another avenue for Communist China to sway outcomes and shift global opinions.
But the United States will not sit on the sidelines as Beijing advances its imperialist agenda. The State Department announced new visa restrictions against Chinese nationals and companies propping up Beijing’s expansionist behavior in the South China Sea.
We must strategically and thoughtfully respond to China’s increasingly aggressive behavior, which is why I released a comprehensive report outlining my vision.
Marsha’s Roundup
You may remember that President Donald Trump signed my Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act into law last year. Now, the U.S. Mint has officially released the coin and medal authorized by the Act. You can order the commemorative coin here and the suffrage silver medal here.
Last Tuesday on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, I spoke at the Hermitage Hotel’s commemoration of the 19th Amendment. We unveiled the hotel’s National Historic Landmark plaque, a designation that came after Senator Alexander and I encouraged the Secretary of the Interior to recognize the hotel’s history.
In the summer of 1920, the nationwide movement to secure voting rights for women turned its attention toward Tennessee, the last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment. This final battle for suffrage played out at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, which served as the headquarters of both the pro- and anti-suffrage forces as they lobbied state legislators.
President Trump issued an executive order on building and rebuilding monuments to honor American heroes. The U.S. Department of Interior is now accepting public comments in preparation for building a “National Garden of American Heroes.”
You may submit answers to the following questions by emailing or visiting this website.
Coronavirus Resources
Stay In Touch
As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.
Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn
My Best,
SectionsPolitics
Topics19th Amendment, Beijing China, Bill Haslam, Broadband, China, Congress, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Grants, Health Care, Hermitage Hotel, Internet, Internet Exchange Act, Marsha Blackburn, National Historic Landmark, South China Sea, Suffrage, Tennessee, Tennessee Governor, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Mint, U.S. Senator, United States, Washington D.C., women's suffrage
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed