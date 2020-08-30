Tracy Provo Knight to run for Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk

Clarksville, TN – Tracy Provo Knight announces her candidacy for the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk position.

Ms. Knight is a native Clarksvillian and practicing attorney at Batson Nolan, PLC. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member in the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) College of Business.

As a practicing attorney, Ms. Knight is aware of the important role the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk’s office plays in the court system.

She is also cognizant of the changes that can be made to modernize the office and improve its service to our community.

If elected, establishing an electronic filing option will be one of her first goals for the clerk’s office. She also intends to ensure that all employees are better trained with regard to legal terms and procedures, as well as for the many and varied functions required of deputy clerks.

Ms. Knight earned a Bachelor of Science from Austin Peay State University in 1993, a Master of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University in 1996, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Lincoln Memorial University in 2013.

“My experience as a former legislative auditor will assist in the financial and budgetary aspects of the clerk’s position, while my background in Management and Human Resources will serve me well in the management of the almost sixty (60) employees. In my law practice I have represented cities and counties in employment law matters and that experience will be an asset in many ways, to include saving the county money by preventing future lawsuits. Service to the public is a large responsibility of the clerk’s office, and if elected, that service will always be completed in a respectful and courteous manner.“

Ms. Knight is the daughter of the late Phil Provo, who was a fixture in the local real estate, insurance and restaurant circles, and Judy Provo, a retired Clarksville-Montgomery County School System foreign language teacher. Her brother, Mark, is a firefighter with the Clarksville Fire Department. “My family is all here in Clarksville. Clarksville is home. “

Ms. Knight is an active member of Madison Street United Methodist Church, having served on the Board of Trustees as a member and former vice-chair, and currently as a member of the Staff Parish Committee. Ms. Knight is also a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Clarksville and a member of the Customs House Museum Guild.

“I am running as an independent candidate, and believe that the courthouse in no place for party politics. All should be treated equally. I am not seeking a political position, but instead seek to be a public servant. I was raised to understand the importance of service to my community and I look forward to the opportunity to serve my community as your next Circuit Court Clerk.”

