Montgomery County Commission Meetings will Open to the Public in September

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning September 8th, 2020, Montgomery County Commission meetings at the County Historic Courthouse will have limited space open to the public. Requests to address the County Commission and public hearings for zoning cases will also resume at the meetings.

There will be controlled capacity within the commission chambers in order to practice social distancing. Once capacity has been met, the Montgomery County deputies on duty will no longer allow people to enter the building.

The public can attend on a first-come, first-served basis. Face-coverings will be required to be worn in the building and for the entire meeting except when addressing the County Commission.

Masks will also be available at the building entrance area for those who do not have a mask with them. Chairs will be marked for seating that will allow for recommended social distancing.

“Although the Governor’s newest orders allow us to continue keeping the meetings closed to the public and available electronically, we feel that we can resume opening the meetings to the public with our safety measures in place,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

County Commission meetings will continue to be posted on the Montgomery County Government YouTube channel for anyone who would like to watch the meetings online.

To address the County Commission, please submit a request to speak form at least 72 hours before the informal meeting to Shelly Baggett at *protected email* . For further information, call 931.648.5787.

