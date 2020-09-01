Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Low Water Pressure to Affect Heritage Pointe Drive, Sage Meadow Areas

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned water main line relocation work on Heritage Pointe Drive at 9:00am that will cause low water pressure on Heritage Pointe Drive, Heritage Pointe Circle area apartments and the Sage Meadow subdivision.

The following roads in the aforementioned vicinity will also be affected by low water pressuring during the work.

Low Water Pressure

Roads Affected

  • Heritage Pointe Drive
  • Heritage Pointe Circle
  • Abby Creek
  • Dawn Ridge Court
  • Tylertown Road from Trenton Road to Sage Meadow Lane
  • Sage Meadow Lane
  • Spring Water Drive

The water main line work is anticipated to be finished and full water pressure restored by approximately 12:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


