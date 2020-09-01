Montgomery County, Clarskville-Montgomery County School System Elected Officials took their Oaths of Office, Sunday

Montgomery County, TN – On Sunday, August 30th, 2020 Montgomery County elected officials who won their respective elections on August 6th were sworn into office by Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett in the Commission Chambers of the County Historic Courthouse.

Family members of the elected officials as well as Clarksville-Montgomery County Director of Schools Millard House, County Chief of Staff Kyle Johnson and several other County officials attended to show their support.

For Montgomery County Government, Assessor of Property Erinne Hester who was originally elected in 2014 to fill an unexpired term, will begin her second full term in office and third term overall was sworn in right before the new Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant who begins his first term on September 1st.

Also taking their Oaths of Office were Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) School Board Members Margaret Pace (District 2), Charlie Patterson (District 6), Herbert Nelson (District 3), and Kent Griffy (District 4).

Pace and Patterson are serving their second consecutive terms. Patterson also previously served from 1996 – 2000. Nelson began serving in 2018, filling an unexpired term and has been elected to his first full term. Griffy begins serving a new term and previously served as a school board member from 1996 – 2008.

The brief ceremony concluded with Mayor Durrett wishing the elected officials the best in their service to the community.

To find out more about the Assessor of Property and Highway Department, visit mcgtn.org. For information about CMCSS School Board Members visit cmcss.net.

