Clarksville area Pets of the Week for September 2nd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of August 12th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dixon is beautiful female Labrador retriever mix. She is vetted and spayed. Dixon is a very sweet girl and would make an excellent companion.

Parsley is an adorable female domestic shorthair kitten with a beautiful orange striped coat. This little bundle of joy is very curious and loves to play.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Berta is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a little shy and takes her time to warm up to people. She would love a quiet home without small children. Berta and her friend Phoebe have been together since they were kittens and need to be adopted together. Berta follows Phoebe everywhere. They are both very sweet and loving cats.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Mabel is a 3-year-old female shorthaired tortoiseshell with an autumn face. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is sweet and playful. Mabel has a best friend, Roweena, a cute ginger female.

Find them at PetSmart on weekends noon to 4 or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Glamour is a 1-year-old spayed female tabby. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Glamour is a very loving cat. She likes to hang-out with you, interrupted by some play time and a nap.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Milly is a 1-year-old spayed female jack Russell terrier mix with lots of energy. She has done great with structure and boundaries in her foster home. She is kennel trained, house broken, vaccinated, and microchipped. She would do best in a home without small children due to her energy. Milly is still being evaluated regarding other animals. This girl loves to play with a variety of toys. From ropes, balls and tires she loves them all.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Olivia is a beautiful 1 1/2-year-old, 47-pound spayed female husky mix with mesmerizing eyes. She is fully vetted, house and carat trained. Olivia is a very sweet girl. She loves people and gets along well with other dogs. She would make a wonderful companion.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is a 2-year-old neutered male American bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He does not get along with cats and would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, /www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

