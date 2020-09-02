Clarksville Montgomery County Green Certification Program to hold Banquet, September 15th

Montgomery County, TN – Each year the Clarksville Montgomery County Green Certification Program holds a banquet to celebrate local organizations that are outstanding environmental stewards. Prior to 2020, this banquet was held in person.

This year the Program will instead be holding its first ever virtual banquet. The banquet will be presented completely online and will be free of charge thanks to our wonderful banquet sponsors Florim, USA and Montgomery County as well as our individual award sponsors.

The banquet will be held from noon to 1:00pm on Tuesday, September 15th and will include remarks by Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The annual Green Certification Excellence Awards will be presented during the banquet and the winner of the UPCYCLE Challenge will be announced.

The Challenge this year is to use only recycled or reused items to create a trophy that can be presented to future yearly Challenge winners. Future winners will display the trophy for the entire year before returning it so that it can be presented to the next winner. You will definitely want to tune in to see the creative trophies being judged!

Pre-registration is required to obtain the banquet link and login instructions. You may register online until 10:00am on the day of the banquet. Visit https://mcgtn.org/green to register for free today.

To learn more about the Green Certification Program, contact Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867.

