Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Digital Activity Guide this Fall

Clarksville, TN – As the weather cools down and indoor activities become more popular, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is releasing a new Activity Guide that brings a catalog of those activities into the palm of your hand.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Activity Guide, released every three months, details all events and activities and provides information about the City’s parks and trails systems.

The guide, traditionally available in printed form, will only be available in a digital version this Fall due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The public will be able to access the guide online through the department’s website, as well as download it to their device.

“Planning activities and events has been a challenge over the past few months,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “We have had to adjust at the last minute, plan as safely as possible, and communicate those changes effectively. We believe this digital activity guide will be more up to date and accessible during these uncertain times.”

With COVID-19 Coronavirus still affecting the community, users of the guide are encouraged to follow the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department on social media for any changes to scheduled events, activities, or information within the Activity Guide.

To access the guide, please do the following:

Visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

Click “Activity Guide” on the homepage screen.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

