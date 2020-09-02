Hopkinsville Community College Construction Technology Courses start September 14th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) construction technology program start date has been extended to Monday, September 14th, 2020.

The program format will include three online classes, three in-person classes and one hybrid class, which is a combination of both.

The in-person courses will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00am–3:30pm, fashioned after a workday.

Construction technology students will complete the 32-credit hour program, consisting of seven classes and six labs, in approximately eight months in a cohort style, meaning they progress through courses with the same group of students from beginning to completion.

At the end of the program, students will have earned seven credentials in the following areas: residential carpenter, rough carpenter, basic carpenter, residential roofer, carpenter helper, construction forms helper and residential site layout.

HCC’s construction technology program is eligible for the state’s WorkReady Kentucky Scholarship, which provides free tuition for specified areas of study to many Kentuckians.

According to HCC’s Construction Technology Program Coordinator Bob Smith, students will be able to build a house through the HCC’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region.

To find out how to enroll in HCC’s construction technology program visit https://rebrand.ly/HCCconstruction and contact Bob Smith at 270.707.3892 or email *protected email* .

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

