How United States is Developing a COVID-19 Vaccine at ‘Warp Speed’

Washington, D.C. – Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, “the entire process for delivering a safe and effective vaccine—to be assessed by FDA’s apolitical scientific experts just as any other vaccine would be—is underway and on track,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar writes in USA Today.



“We are immensely encouraged by the progress so far, and hope to celebrate the successful delivery of a safe and effective vaccine in large quantities in the months to come.”

“President Donald Trump is ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and three other cities where officials allowed ‘lawless’ protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime.” The President’s decision will help ensure Americans’ taxpayer dollars are not wasted by lawless governors and mayors who refuse to protect their communities. Read more from Steven Nelson in the New York Post.

“A new wave of media stories is sadly using veterans to score political points against the Trump administration—this time by alleging delays in the delivery of prescription drugs by the U.S. Postal Service . . . It’s disappointing to see how comfortable some are with presenting misinformation to advance a political agenda,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie writes in the Washington Examiner.

“A U.S. Commission on Civil Rights member has urged Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to end her city’s Whites-only diversity training program”—called the ‘Internalized Racial Superiority for white people’ program—“saying it likely violates federal prohibitions on segregating employees by race,” Valerie Richardson reports for The Washington Times.

