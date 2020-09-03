Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts Registration deadline is Saturday, September 5th

Clarksville, TN – Now that school is back in session and you’re looking for more ways to get back into the swing of things, we hope you or the budding young performer in your life will keep in mind our Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts. A few slots still remain for those interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion … but time is running out!

Registration for the Fall 2020 session of the Roxy Regional School of the Arts ends this Saturday, September 5th, 2020.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

While, in the past, the program has only been offered to those aged 9 to 18, this year the School of the Arts has been expanded to also serve adults 18 years of age and older.

The Fall 2020 session runs September 7th to December 19th. Classes meet once per week for one hour. Evening and weekend class times are being offered to provide greater flexibility around school and work schedules.

Classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest will be led by our staff and professional company members:

Acting Basics (ages 9 to 18) with David Graham

with David Graham Acting Basics (ages 18+) with David Graham

with David Graham Movement for the Stage (ages 13+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Relaxation and Body Awareness (ages 9 to 18) with Sara Anderson

with Sara Anderson Relaxation and Body Awareness (ages 18+) with Sara Anderson

with Sara Anderson Improvisation (ages 9 to 18) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Improvisation (ages 18+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Vocalization (ages 15+) with David Graham

with David Graham Stage Management (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Comedy (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Musical Theatre Dance (ages 9 to 18) with Ryan Bowie

with Ryan Bowie Sound Design 101 (ages 13+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Playwriting Forum (ages 15+) with Matthew Combs

with Matthew Combs Theatre History (ages 13+) with Ryan Bowie

with Ryan Bowie Public Speaking (ages 18+) with Sara Anderson

with Sara Anderson QLab Training (ages 15+) with Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, a number of safety measures will be in place this year, including extra cleaning between classes and limiting class sizes to no more than ten students to allow for proper social distancing.

Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth will also be required for staff and students, and sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building.

Tuition starts at $100.00/month per class, with discounts available for multiple class registrations. For registration, class descriptions, schedule and instructors, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts The registration deadline for all classes is Saturday, September 5th, and space is limited.

