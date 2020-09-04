City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, September 7th, 2020 to observe Labor Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System will be closed and no regular bus service will run on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th. Normal route service will resume Tuesday, September 8th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect online bill payment feature, , www.clarksvillegw.com, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 8th.

