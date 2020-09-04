FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: September 4th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA’s COVID-19-related consumer updates are now available in at least five languages.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 240 tests under EUAs; these include 193 molecular tests, 43 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.

About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics