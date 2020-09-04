|
Montgomery County Government Offices to Close in Observance of Labor Day
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, September 7th, 2020 in observance of the Labor Day Federal Holiday.
All County offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 8th during normal operating hours.
