Read President Donald Trump’s memo that puts Democrat Mayors on notice

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump signed a memorandum yesterday to hold local politicians accountable for refusing to protect their communities from ongoing riots, lootings, and mass property destruction.



Per the memo, Federal agencies will identify what funds are provided to Seattle, Portland, New York City, and other jurisdictions that have allowed violence, lawlessness, and property damage to persist.

Agencies will also determine what authorities are available to withhold these funds if and when necessary.



Where permissible, the Administration will restrict eligibility for certain Federal grants until these jurisdictions take the necessary steps to protect their residents.



Read President Donald Trump’s memo that puts weak politicians on notice



“Without law and order, democracy cannot function. Americans cannot exercise their rights, including their rights to peaceful expression, assembly, and protest,” the memo reads. “Property is destroyed, and innocent citizens are injured or killed.”



Violence across the country has cost U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars in damages to Federal office buildings. Dozens of Federal officers have been injured on the job, too.



Protecting our citizens is the first, most sacred duty of government. President Trump’s latest actions will help ensure that Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars are not wasted by lawless governors and mayors who refuse to do their jobs.



“This is yet another attempt to make sure no more children like LeGend Taliferro die on our streets,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.



President Donald Trump Is Fighting Lawlessness in America’s Cities



Press Secretary: The violence could be stopped in 24 hours

