APSU COVID-19 Weekly Update, September 4th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) says the Peay Mobile App has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day.

The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms.

Visit apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

Watch the video here to learn how to complete the Daily Health Pass.

Scanning QR Codes

To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, Austin Peay State University wants all students, faculty and staff to “check in” when they enter certain buildings, offices and classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces. To check in, scan the QR code at these spaces using the PeayMobile app.

COVID-19 Supplies Added to Dashboard

We have added information to the dashboard about the supplies we have to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus. If you need supplies for your areas, please submit a work order through Physical Plant.

Classroom Supplies

In each classroom, there is a red tray with hand sanitizer, disinfecting spray and dry wipes. If you notice those supplies getting low or they are empty, please contact the department office of that building and advise them supplies need to be restocked. Each department office has supplies available to restock, or they can request additional supplies from the Physical Plant.

Numbers provided are those active cases being tracked by the University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty and staff filling out the COVID-19 Coronavirus form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

