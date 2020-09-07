Marsha Blackburn Report: 95 County Virtual Tour

Washington, D.C. – During my first year in the Senate, I traveled to every single county in Tennessee and met with local and state community leaders. This year has been chock full of adjustments to our everyday lives, but my commitment to hearing from constituents will never change.

In light of all the new social distancing rules, I’ve taken my 95 county tour online! These virtual roundtables have given me the opportunity to hear firsthand from every single county on how Washington can best serve their needs.

Local mayors tell me that the COVID relief-focused CARES Act provided much needed funding that made up for lost revenues.

Small businesses were able to keep their doors open and their workers on the payroll.

Our school districts are facing tight budget constraints as they open back up and try to operate safely. School directors tell me that flexibility is key in any future relief packages. They know best how to utilize federal funds that will protect our students and teachers. I’ve taken this feedback to heart as Congress reviews further COVID relief legislation.

News You Can Use

Cities that refuse to restore and uphold law and order should not receive federal taxpayer dollars.

Last month, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and I introduced legislation to restrict federal funds to these communities until they shape up; and this week, President Trump signed a memorandum holding local politicians accountable for refusing to protect their communities from rioting, looting, and property destruction.

In addition, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced they will work together on the Rural Telehealth Initiative, a joint effort to collaborate and share information to address health disparities, resolve service provider challenges, and promote broadband services and technology to rural areas in America.

This push will especially benefit Tennesseans’ health and wellness. We’re seeing increased adoption of telehealth in rural areas for one reason: telehealth works. I look forward to seeing this partnership in action!

This week marked a historic breakthrough in Middle East relations: for the first time ever, a flight traveled from Israel to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace. President Donald Trump’s efforts to improve relations between the three countries and promote peace in the region made this milestone possible!

Marsha’s Roundup

Omicron Delta Kappa at Cumberland University recently inducted me into their organization. This group recognizes and encourages superior leadership in their members, and I look forward to leading by example in each and every Tennessee community.

Yesterday, the First Lady announced that planning for the 2020 Christmas season is underway at the White House. Volunteer and entertainment applications are now available. This is a great opportunity!

Individuals interested in decorating the White House or serving as a greeter at the Holiday Open Houses may apply HERE. The application will close on October 1st, 2020. Please note each person must sign up individually, as no group signups will be accepted. Applicants may outline specific requests and previous, relatable work experience using the online form. Approved applicants will be notified by October 15th, 2020.

Musicians – either individuals or groups – may apply HERE through October 8th, 2020. Please note the form allows applicants to select a range of dates during the month of December. All confirmed applicants will be assigned a particular date and time for their performance. Additional requests or requirements may be outlined using the online form. Approved applicants will be notified by October 22nd, 2020.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,



Marsha

Related Stories

Sections

Topics