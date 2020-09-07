Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Legal Aid Society to offer Free Legal Clinic to Seniors

September 7, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Legal Aid SocietyNashville, TN – Starting September 25th, 2020, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer a regular series of free legal phone clinics for seniors to be held bi-weekly from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.

Legal Aid Society provides free civil legal services to residents in Middle Tennessee.

We help seniors that may be experiencing issues with accessing health care and SNAP benefits, maintaining and securing safe housing, avoiding abuse and
exploitation, and estate planning. We also offer free legal assistance by telephone.

Amid COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic and concerns, Legal Aid seeks to reach and better serve seniors and their legal needs while observing safety precautions.

As a result of limited contact with seniors, LAS will provide a free TSLA clinic by phone. Seniors can call and speak with an attorney about their legal issue from the comfort and safety of their home.

Phone clinics will be held bi-weekly. Call 615.780.7110 to schedule your attorney consult.


, , , , , , , ,

