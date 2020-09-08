Download Austin Peay State University PeayMobile for COVID-19 self-screening, QR code check-ins

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.

You can watch the below video to learn more about both.

PeayMobile app Daily Health Pass

The PeayMobile app has a daily health screening questionnaire that everyone should complete before coming to campus each day.

The questionnaire asks about symptoms and provides information on what to do if you have symptoms.

After you finish the questionnaire without symptoms, you’ll receive a green health pass on the app.

Scanning QR Codes

To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, Austin Peay State University University wants all students, faculty and staff to “check in” when they enter certain buildings, offices and classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces.

To check in, scan the QR code at these spaces using the PeayMobile app.

Visit apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

For more updates regarding Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus response, go to www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

