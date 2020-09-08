Nashville Zoo to host September Sips, September 25th and 26th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is happy to introduce a new adults-only, after-hours event designed for proper social distancing. September Sips will be offered on both September 25th and 26th, from 5:00pm to 10:30pm each night. All guests to the event will be able to walk the Zoo’s beautiful trails while enjoying beer, wine, mixed cocktails and German-style food at different stations along the way.

“Since we had to cancel both our Brew at the Zoo event in May and our Red, White & Zoo event in July, we really wanted to give our guests a chance to experience a mix of both,” said Kindell Williams, Director of Special Events.

“A limited number of tickets, timed entry and our current social distancing protocol will offer guests a safe and more personal experience,” Williams stated.

The Zoo will host up to 500 guests per night with timed entries of small groups. Guests will follow a one-way trail stopping at stations along the way to sample food and drinks. Several animal exhibits will be open and the Zoo will offer close-up animal encounters throughout the evening.

All guests will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Zoo staff will be stationed at several areas to encourage proper social distancing and to keep groups moving. Guests can expect to spend about two hours completing the trail.

Tickets for September Sips are on sale now at www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events

Ticket prices range from $70.00-$90.00 for members and $75.00- $95.00 for non-members depending on entry time and amount of animal experiences. September Sips is sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Truist Bank, Tempur-Pedic Flagship Store Green Hills, Tiffs Treats, and Coca Cola.

