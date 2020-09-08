Planters Bank Presents: “Yankee Doodle Dandy” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Friday

“Get ready to laugh, to sing, to shout … for here comes Uncle Sam’s Star-Spangled Yankee Doodle Dandy!”

Clarksville, TN – Films have returned to the Roxy Regional Theatre at thecorner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. Kicking off the Planters Bank Presents… Film Series this fall is the star-spangled classic “Yankee Doodle Dandy”, showing on the Roxy big screen this Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 7:00pm.

James Cagney danced and sang his way to a well-deserved Oscar for his outstanding portrayal of vaudeville composer and performer George M. Cohan in this Oscar-nominated biography.

Rating: NR / Running time: 126 minutes / Release year: 1942 / Director: Michael Curtiz / Cast: James Cagney, Joan Leslie, Walter Huston, Rosemary DeCamp, Richard Whorf / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available in the building. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

In the coming weeks, you can also look for such favorites as “Fences”, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Just Mercy”, “Judy”, “What Lies Beneath”, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, “Rocketman”, “Sunset Boulevard”, “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Meet Me In St. Louis”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “The Polar Express” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

