Tennessee Titans kick off season at Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football

Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0)

Monday, September 14th, 2020 | 9:20pm CT

Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High | TV: ESPN/FOX 17

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (0-0) travel to Denver this week to open their season against the Broncos (0-0) on Monday Night Football. The game marks the Titans’ first Monday night season opener in franchise history. Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 8:20pm MDT/9:20pm CDT on September 14th, 2020.

It will be the third season opener in franchise history against the Broncos and the first in 48 years. The last time was a 30-17 Oilers loss at Denver in 1972, preceded by an Oilers home win in 1966.

The Titans, who are opening on the road for the third consecutive year, are 31-29 all-time on Kickoff Weekend, including an 11-10 mark in the Titans era, which began in 1999. In 2019, they ended a three-game losing skid in Week 1 contests with a victory at the Cleveland Browns.

Another Titans franchise first will occur in Denver: No fans will be present at the game. The Broncos, in collaboration with the state of Colorado, made the decision to not have fans present at home games for the start of their season due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Titans and the city of Nashville announced a similar decision for the Titans’ home opener next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN will broadcast the game to a national audience, while the telecast also can be seen locally in Nashville on WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Steve Levy, analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, reporter Lisa Salters, and officiating analyst John Parry.

Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and analyst Kurt Warner will have the call.

