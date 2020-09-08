|
This Week at APSU: Download the PeayMobile app for COVID-19 self-screening, QR code check-ins
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) app PeayMobile has two essential functions that help the University fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19: a self-screening form that creates a daily health pass to campus and a QR code reader that checks you into campus buildings.
You can watch the below video to learn more about both.
As we navigate the fall semester and a pandemic, also remember:
Don’t miss President Whiteside’s livestream every Wednesday
Austin Peay State University Interim President Dannelle Whiteside every Wednesday delivers a live message on Facebook and Instagram. The times vary a bit but are always around lunchtime. Visit Facebook or Instagram Wednesday morning to see when the livestream will be that day.
Whiteside’s latest livestream happened at 12:30pm September 2nd, and she discussed active COVID-19 Coronavirus case and quarantine numbers. She also urged students and employees to avoid large crowds during the upcoming Labor Day weekend and previewed several upcoming virtual and live events.
You can see Whiteside’s latest livestream below:
To see the livestream, go to https://www.facebook.com/austinpeay or IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/austinpeay.
APSU Presidential Search Committee to host first meeting
The Austin Peay State University Presidential Search Committee will host its first meeting from 9:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, September 8th, on Zoom. To watch the meeting live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/93560907043.
During this meeting, the committee will discuss the presidential search process, including but not limited to the charge of the search committee, confidentiality, communication plans, timelines and processes.
Last month, the University’s Board of Trustees established a 23-member search committee – made up of APSU faculty, staff, students and alumni, along with trustees, community members and civic leaders – to help find a highly qualified individual to serve as the University’s 11th president.
The search committee also is hosting an open forum at noon on Wednesday, September 9th, on Zoom. To watch the meeting live, visit this link.
All members of the Austin Peay and Clarksville-Montgomery County communities are invited to attend. Community members are also asked to complete a confidential Stakeholder Survey, available here, by Sunday, September 13th. The results will be gathered by the search firm and shared with the search committee members.
APSU Run for the Govs Virtual 5K to benefit student scholarships
This year the Austin Peay State University Annual Scholarship 5K Run will be virtual, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines. Alumni, friends and community members can participate in the Run for the Govs Virtual 5K at any time between Saturday, September 12th, and Saturday, October 10th.
Through the online registration process, participants can pick the course of their choosing, as long as it is 3.1 miles. Whether running on the treadmill, jogging around the neighborhood or walking around the block, all participation will benefit student scholarships.
The registration fee for the race is $35.00. All participants who submit a personal time will have their race results posted online. They will also all receive a T-shirt and a race bib. Proceeds from the race will benefit the APSU National Alumni Association alumni group designated scholarships and funds.
To register Run for the Govs Virtual 5K, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k20. For questions about the Virtual 5K please contact the Alumni Relations Office at . To support this and other APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.
‘Spectacle’ exhibit at The New Gallery open for in-person, virtual visits
Anyone wishing to see Austin Peay State University’s recently reopened Spectacle exhibit at The New Gallery can do so without having to visit campus.
Gallery Director Michael Dickins has posted on YouTube a 360º/4k VR video walk-through experience of the exhibit. You can see the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0dTa2Sa5bA.
If you want to see the exhibit in person, the gallery’s fall hours (which are subject to change) are 10:00am-3:00pm Tuesday-Thursday. You also can visit by making an appointment with Dickins. Curator talks are available to classes/groups of less than 15 people.
If you visit in person, you must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing from other patrons.
For more information about visiting, contact Dickins at .
The exhibition is open through September 18th. The virtual walk-through experience will be available indefinitely. All events are free and open to the public.
Other Austin Peay happenings this week:
