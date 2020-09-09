Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design releases Visiting Artist schedule for 2020-21

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design is excited to announce its 2020-21 season of visiting speakers. Generously supported by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), the APSU Department of Art + Design can bring nationally/internationally recognized artists and thinkers directly to Clarksville Tennessee with programming that is free and open to the public.

The New Gallery will host five exhibitions showcasing contemporary art from regional and national artists, as well as the annual juried student exhibition.

“I say this every year, but we are super excited about this year’s slate of exhibitions and speakers,” Michael Dickins, gallery director and Visiting Artist program chair, said. “We’re beginning our fourth year in the new Art + Design building, and though we are currently in a global pandemic, we are continuing to bring world-class artists directly to Austin Peay State University and the residents of Clarksville.

“With invaluable support from CECA, this excitement will continue as The New Gallery will host an exciting exhibition lineup of contemporary artists that will challenge, awe and inspire our students to push themselves in their individual practices; and our Visiting Artist Speaker Series will allow our students and community to directly interact with the influential artists of our time.

“Of course, this year will be a little different,” Dickins continued. “To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, The New Gallery has shifted to reduced hours, and all of our speaking engagements will be held virtually. We’ve invested in new technology that will give art lovers the experience of being in The New Gallery with 360º video walkthroughs for each exhibition, and we’re able to offer our artist lectures to the rest of the world via Zoom. You can now engage with our top-quality programming from the comfort and security of your home.”

To see the exhibition schedule for the coming year, click here.

The 2020-21 CECA Visiting Artists Speaker Series features artists from Los Angeles, Oakland and four based in New York City. The lectures will be hosted via Zoom where registration is required.

6:00pm October 6th, 2020: Chloë Bass is a multiform conceptual artist working in performance, situation, conversation, publication and installation. Her work uses daily life as a site of deep research to address scales of intimacy: where patterns hold and break as group sizes expand. She is currently working on Obligation To Others Holds Me in My Place (2018-2022), an investigation of intimacy at the scale of immediate families. She will be creating a new piece specifically for this lecture.

The New Gallery will be open 10:00am-3:00pm Monday-Friday or by appointment. Curator-guided tours are also available upon request for groups smaller than 15. Closed on weekends and holidays and follows the university’s academic calendar. For more information on the exhibitions or lectures, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

Dates are subject to change. To stay informed of upcoming events or scheduling changes, follow the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

