President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-United Arab Emirates Accord
Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Yaron Steinbuch reports for the New York Post.
“Indeed, Donald Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict.”
More: Israel, UAE to Sign Historic Peace Deal in White House Ceremony
“We are living in a climate of animus against the police. The result is already apparent in soaring crime rates, most notably in those cities where local police are most heavily under attack with demands to ‘defund’ their departments. It will only get worse . . . Like the 32 children already killed by armed criminals this year in Chicago alone,” Mike Brake writes for National Review.
“The Donald Trump administration has pursued some needed changes in education policy (most notably through regulatory rollbacks) to the benefit of higher education in particular. Many of these efforts represent important steps toward choosing the path of free markets and family control in education,” education experts Lindsey Burke, Jonathan Butcher, and Mary Clare Amselem write in The Daily Signal.
“On Sunday, Atlantic Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg admitted the White House’s account that President Trump’s trip to a cemetery of fallen World War I soldiers in France in 2018 was modified due to bad weather is probably accurate,” Jordan Davidson reports. Goldberg’s article had claimed the opposite. Read more in The Federalist.
