Clarksville Fire Rescue to hold annual 9-11 Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts will host Clarksville’s annual ceremony honoring fallen firefighters and the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The remembrance will be at 8:46am Friday, September 11th, 2020 at Clarksville’s Fire Station No. 1, 802 Main Street. Face masks, social distancing and pre-event temperature checks will be required. The event will include placement of a memorial wreath, guest speakers and presentation of flowers to families of fallen firefighters.

Fire service, law enforcement and emergency services personnel, Clarksville City Council, City Department heads, Montgomery County Elected Leaders, Clarksville-Montgomery County citizens, and the media are cordially invited to attend.

