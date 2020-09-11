President Donald Trump wants to Protect the Environment

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump visited Florida yesterday, where he signed a presidential order to extend the moratorium on offshore drilling for Florida’s Gulf Coast. He also expanded the moratorium to include the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.



“Thanks to my administration’s pro-American energy policies, we can take this step and the next step while remaining the number-one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world,” the President said in Jupiter, Florida.

President Trump recently signed the Great American Outdoors Act, securing the single largest investment in our National Parks in history.



He ended NAFTA and replaced it with the USMCA, which has the strongest environmental protections of any trade agreement in history.



He signed the Save Our Seas Act to protect our environment from foreign nations that litter our oceans with garbage.



He signed the largest public lands legislation in a decade, designating 1.3 million new acres of wilderness last year.



His Administration has invested over $38 billion in clean water infrastructure and delivered upgrades for numerous projects, including Everglades restoration to preserve ecosystems and protect millions of Floridians from flooding.

“We’ll preserve this glorious land for our children, for our grandchildren, and for every generation of American to come,” President Trump said.

President Donald Trump Is Committed to Conserving America’s Environment!



Watch: The last administration pursued a globalist agenda

Related Stories

Sections

Topics