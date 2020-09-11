Not in Our Town? How About ‘Not in Our Country’?

Washington, D.C. – “How the hell can Americans sit back and watch as gangs of dangerous extremists maraud through our cities—burning buildings, throwing rocks, bottles and explosives at police, and attacking the elderly?” Frank Miele writes in RealClearPolitics.



“Why make excuses for the bullies or justify their violence? Looting is wrong. Vandalism is wrong. Lawlessness is wrong. Yet too many people will not say so.”

“No Federal elected official in recent history has taken more significant measures to protect and restore our environment than President Donald Trump,” writes biologist and Florida state legislator Toby Overdorf. “Our President has delivered infrastructure upgrades and investments for numerous environmental restoration projects throughout the country,” including $250 million annually for the Everglades. Read more in Florida Politics.

“I’d never met a president before Donald Trump. His empathy and thoughtfulness on one of the worst days of my life won my gratitude,” writes retired Army officer and Gold Star husband Joe Kent, whose wife was killed fighting ISIS in Syria. “President Trump’s actions have shown our troops more respect than any president in my lifetime,” including “his use of decisive military force only when absolutely necessary.” Read more in NBC News.

“One study from 2013 found that, between 1998 and 2009, it took an average of 10.7 years to develop a vaccine. With the coronavirus, however, experts are discussing the possibility of a vaccine in the same year that the pandemic first erupted. It seems we’ll get a vaccine sometime next year at the latest. This is truly historic for both science and medicine,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich writes for Fox News.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics