|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Series History between Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – This is the 43rd all-time meeting between the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans, two of the eight charter members of the American Football League. The Titans lead the series with a 23-18-1 record, including a 22-16-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 mark in the playoffs.
While they met twice per year in nine out of 10 AFL seasons (1960-69), these two franchises have seen relatively little of each other in recent history. Outside of a pair of preseason games (1998 and 2006), they have played just seven times since the Titans moved to Tennessee, although they did square off a season ago.
In Week 6 (October 13th) of the 2019 campaign, the Titans were shut out 16-0 by the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill during the game, and Tannehill would go on to start the remainder of the season.
The Titans finished 7-3 down the stretch to earn a wild card spot and ultimately advance to the AFC title game with Tannehill at the helm.
The last time the Titans and Broncos met at Nissan Stadium was December 11th, 2016. In a game that featured 180 rushing yards by the Titans and 350 passing yards by the Broncos, the Titans outlasted the defending Super Bowl champions for a 13-10 victory. The Titans defense produced three sacks and recovered two fumbles—the second of which came in the final minute to seal the victory. The Broncos were limited to 18 total rushing yards—the fifth-lowest total ever allowed by the Titans/Oilers defense.
The Broncos have won two out of three playoff meetings between the clubs. Dan Pastorini and Earl Campbell led the then-Oilers to a 13-7 Wild Card win in 1979 and would eventually fall in the AFC Championship Game that season to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Oilers and Broncos also played in Divisional Playoff games following the 1987 and 1991 seasons, with quarterback John Elway leading the Broncos to victory both times.
Most Recent Matchups
2011 Week 3 • September 25th, 2011 • Broncos 14 at TITANS 17
2013 Week 14 • December 8th, 2013 • Titans 28 at BRONCOS 51
2016 Week 14 • December 11th, 2016 • Broncos 10 at TITANS 13
2019 Week 6 • October 13th, 2019 • Titans 0 at BRONCOS 16
SectionsSports
TopicsAFL, American Football League, Avery Williamson, Brandon McManus, Daimion, Dan Pastorini, Daniel Graham, DeMarco Murray, Denver Broncos, Derrick Henry, Earl Campbell, Empower Field at Mile High, Houston Oilers, John Elway, Justin Hunter, Kenny Britt, Marcus Mariota, Matt hasselbeck, Matt Prater, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Peyton Manning, Phillip Lindsay, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Tannehill, Shonn Greene, Tennessee Titans, Titans, Trevor Siemian, Will Witherspoon
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed