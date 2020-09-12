APSU COVID-19 Weekly Update, September 11th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) thanks all of our students, faculty, staff and visitors for continuing to follow the guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.

These guidelines may be inconvenient, but they help us protect our community and reduce the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Please continue to do everything in your power to stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer, don’t touch your face, and please avoid large gatherings.

Eating in Buildings

For the safety of others, eating during class is prohibited. When you eat in other areas of a building, please do so in an expedient manner to minimize the length of time you are not wearing a mask.

Please Scan QR Codes

To help us effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, the University wants all students, faculty and staff to “check in” when they enter certain buildings, offices and classrooms, sit at community tables or visit other communal spaces. To check in, scan the QR code at these spaces using the PeayMobile app.

Visit apsu.campusapp.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the free APSU app today.

Some Tents Being Removed

Several tents were set up at various locations on campus to provide space for online classes, studying, eating and relaxing between classes. After monitoring the usage of these spaces, we have decided to remove two or three tents by the end of the month. APSU will maintain at least two tents for another month and evaluate their usage during that time.

Numbers provided are those active cases being tracked by the University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty and staff filling out the COVID-19 Coronavirus form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

