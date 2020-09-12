|
APSU Students, Employees show solidarity during ‘Unity Step’ on campus
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students participated on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, in “The Unity Step” – a solidarity walk on campus trails to show they were united in navigating social unrest affecting the country.
About 75 students and employees gathered at the event, which included a ribbon garden.
Participants left their thoughts about racial injustice and inequities brought to light during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The garden will stay up for several days at the AP Bowl on campus.
The event was open to APSU students and employees and was sponsored by the Student Government Association, Student Life and Engagement and the Wilber N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.
