Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Riverfest Art Show Winners

Jury selects the festival’s top artists for awards

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the winners of the Riverfest Juried Art Show.

With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact, the show was converted into a 3-day exhibit September 10th-12th, 2020 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Selected artwork was hung and winning artwork labeled with ribbons, along with a slideshow displayed at the event to recognize all winning artists.

The art show highlights the work of local professionals, amateurs, and aspiring artists in four divisions: professional, amateur, senior, and youth.

The artwork was judged by Ken Shipley and Melody Shipley.

Traditionally, the youth division involves high school art teachers submitting work for their students. However, since school was not in session when the artwork was due, youth submissions were strictly online this year.

Here are this year’s Juried Art Show award recipients:

Riverfest Juried Art Show

Youth Division

2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)

First – Michelle Jolin, Butterfly Effect

Digital Art

First – Rose Gawarecki, Life Line

Second – Camille St. Paul, Neon Lights

Third – Alicea Ryan, Blinding Lights

Drawing

First – Lena Stanley, Camoflooge

Second – Elizabeth McFarland, Cemetery Drive

Third – Garlyn Jarrell, Life Finds a Way

Painting/Watercolor

First – Grace Sutt, Self Portrait in a Power Outage

Second – Sofia Hutchison, Great Grandpa’s Barn

Photography

First – Avery King, Grandad’s Garage

Second – Nikki Harnage, Winding in Tennessee

Third – Hailey Ray, Cozy Cat

Best in Show

Grace Sutt, Self Portrait in a Power Outage

Amateur Division

2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)

First – Beatrix Brockman, White Oak Decorative Bowl

3D Sculpture & Fiber Arts

First – Beatrix Brockman, Landing Snow Owl

Second – Carlos Carpena, Legacy

Drawing

First – Carlos Carpena, Self Portrait with Head Gear

Painting/Watercolor

First – Carolyn Loyd, Ragtime

Second – Alicia Noda, As Good As It Gets

Third – Kitty Hale, Dream Clouds

Photography

First – Houston Menser, Summer Nights

Second – Houston Menser, Sacrifice

Professional Division

2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)

First – Symphony Medley, Outside in Peace

Second – Amanda Dudley, Regrowth

Fiber Arts

First – Jennifer Shelton, ROYGBIV

Second – Jennifer Shelton, Texture #1

Drawing

First – Travis Stanley, The Bearded Lady

Second – Travis Stanley, St. Anthony of the ‘Rona

Painting/Watercolor

First – John Sharp, Frosty Boy

Second – Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, Eye Represent Power and Direction

Third – Martha Hendricks, Untitled

Photography

First – Brittany Neal, Water Baby

Second – Brittany Neal, Within the Surface

Best in Show

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, I Am Here My Love, Painting

Those interested in viewing the art show may do so at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 10:00am-3:00pm on September 12th.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics