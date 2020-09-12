Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Riverfest Art Show Winners

Jury selects the festival’s top artists for awards

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the winners of the Riverfest Juried Art Show.

With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact, the show was converted into a 3-day exhibit September 10th-12th, 2020 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Selected artwork was hung and winning artwork labeled with ribbons, along with a slideshow displayed at the event to recognize all winning artists.

Best in Show- Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, I Am Here My Love

The art show highlights the work of local professionals, amateurs, and aspiring artists in four divisions: professional, amateur, senior, and youth.

The artwork was judged by Ken Shipley and Melody Shipley.

Traditionally, the youth division involves high school art teachers submitting work for their students. However, since school was not in session when the artwork was due, youth submissions were strictly online this year.

Here are this year’s Juried Art Show award recipients:

Riverfest Juried Art Show

Youth Division
2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)
First – Michelle Jolin, Butterfly Effect

Digital Art
First – Rose Gawarecki, Life Line
Second – Camille St. Paul, Neon Lights
Third – Alicea Ryan, Blinding Lights

Drawing
First – Lena Stanley, Camoflooge
Second – Elizabeth McFarland, Cemetery Drive
Third – Garlyn Jarrell, Life Finds a Way

Painting/Watercolor
First – Grace Sutt, Self Portrait in a Power Outage
Second – Sofia Hutchison, Great Grandpa’s Barn

Photography
First – Avery King, Grandad’s Garage
Second – Nikki Harnage, Winding in Tennessee
Third – Hailey Ray, Cozy Cat

Youth Best in Show- Grace Sutt, Self Portrait in a Power Outage.

Best in Show
Grace Sutt, Self Portrait in a Power Outage

Amateur Division
2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)
First – Beatrix Brockman, White Oak Decorative Bowl

 


 

3D Sculpture & Fiber Arts
First – Beatrix Brockman, Landing Snow Owl
Second – Carlos Carpena, Legacy

Drawing
First – Carlos Carpena, Self Portrait with Head Gear

Painting/Watercolor
First – Carolyn Loyd, Ragtime
Second – Alicia Noda, As Good As It Gets
Third – Kitty Hale, Dream Clouds

Photography
First – Houston Menser, Summer Nights
Second – Houston Menser, Sacrifice

Professional Division

2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)
First – Symphony Medley, Outside in Peace
Second – Amanda Dudley, Regrowth

Fiber Arts
First – Jennifer Shelton, ROYGBIV
Second – Jennifer Shelton, Texture #1

Drawing
First – Travis Stanley, The Bearded Lady
Second – Travis Stanley, St. Anthony of the ‘Rona

 


 

Painting/Watercolor
First – John Sharp, Frosty Boy
Second – Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, Eye Represent Power and Direction
Third – Martha Hendricks, Untitled

Photography
First – Brittany Neal, Water Baby
Second – Brittany Neal, Within the Surface

Best in Show

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, I Am Here My Love, Painting

Those interested in viewing the art show may do so at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 10:00am-3:00pm on September 12th.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.


