|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Riverfest Art Show Winners
Jury selects the festival’s top artists for awards
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the winners of the Riverfest Juried Art Show.
With the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact, the show was converted into a 3-day exhibit September 10th-12th, 2020 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
Selected artwork was hung and winning artwork labeled with ribbons, along with a slideshow displayed at the event to recognize all winning artists.
The art show highlights the work of local professionals, amateurs, and aspiring artists in four divisions: professional, amateur, senior, and youth.
The artwork was judged by Ken Shipley and Melody Shipley.
Traditionally, the youth division involves high school art teachers submitting work for their students. However, since school was not in session when the artwork was due, youth submissions were strictly online this year.
Here are this year’s Juried Art Show award recipients:
Riverfest Juried Art Show
Youth Division
Digital Art
Drawing
Painting/Watercolor
Photography
Best in Show
Amateur Division
3D Sculpture & Fiber Arts
Drawing
Painting/Watercolor
Photography
Professional Division
2D & 3D Mixed Media (non-sculptural)
Fiber Arts
Drawing
Painting/Watercolor
Photography
Best in Show
Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, I Am Here My Love, Painting
Those interested in viewing the art show may do so at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 10:00am-3:00pm on September 12th.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsArts and Leisure
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, pandemic, Riverfest, Riverfest Juried Art Show, Wilma Rudolph Event Center
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed