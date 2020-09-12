FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: September 12th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is continuing to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to Pharmacy Plus, Inc. dba Vital Care Compounder for selling unapproved products with fraudulent COVID-19 Coronavirus claims.

The company sells “COVID PACK” and “COVID ‘POSITIVE’ PACK” products with misleading claims that the products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people.

There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19. FDA requested that Pharmacy Plus, Inc. dba Vital Care Compounder immediately stop selling these unapproved and unauthorized products. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 Coronavirus should consult with their health care provider.

Testing updates:

As of today, 247 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 197 molecular tests, 46 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.

