Montgomery County Multipurpose Event Center Road Closures announced
Montgomery County, TN – Starting September 15th, 2020, there will be several road lane closures as crews work to tie-in sewer services to the Montgomery County Multipurpose Event Center (MPEC) site. The closures will take place from 8:00pm to 5:00am.
The timelines and locations have been approved and set by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Lane Closure Timeline
“The cooperation between our project team, TDOT, the Clarksville Street Department, Clarksville Gas and Water, and Clarksville Transit has been great. We appreciate everyone working together on this part of the process. Tying into sewer services is one important step of many as we move forward in making MPEC a reality for our community.,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
The MPEC, a 250,000 square foot, multi-level event facility in the heart of Downtown Clarksville, is scheduled to open fall 2022. The demolition of older buildings on the site began in early August 2020. Look for continued development through local media as well as the Montgomery County Government website and social media.
