Wendy Davis gets endorsement from Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson

Montgomery County, TN – It is my honor to endorse and support Wendy J. Davis to be Montgomery County’s next Circuit Court Clerk. I have known Wendy since the beginning of my career with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Her leadership, knowledge, willingness to go the extra mile for her team, and all of those who interact with the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, have always impressed me.

Over the last 18 years, Wendy has successfully led the daily operations as the Chief Deputy Clerk and has built a strong working relationship between our two offices.

This close working relationship is important as we both work to ensure the safety of the public that we serve.

The obvious knowledge, skill, effort, and leadership ability that I have witnessed Wendy exhibit during her 24 years with the Clerk’s office, are critical to the function and daily operations of the court system.

The above reasons, along with the personal confidence that I have in Wendy’s ability to effectively lead the Circuit Court Clerk’s office is why I extend my support to Wendy in her bid to become our next Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk.

Respectfully,

John S. Fuson Montgomery County Sheriff

