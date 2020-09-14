Hopkinsville Community College Foundation’s Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble to be held October 2nd

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation has announced the 30th Annual Mike Foster Golf Scramble, coming up on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club beginning at 8:30am with a shotgun start.

According to Executive Director Yvette Eastham, the scramble is critical to raising funds for the Foundation’s Textbook Scholarship.

“The scramble initially started because directors Don Atwood, Hill Ferguson and Mike Foster saw an unmet need of our students. These gentlemen noticed that students were struggling to pay for textbooks even as they worked to pay their tuition,” Eastham stated. “2020 is a milestone year for this event, and we look forward to celebrating with our golfers and with the scramble’s founders,” she continued.

Since those early years, textbook costs have risen, and how students learn as well as the tools they use have changed.

“The advent of e-books and rentals, as well as the companion materials required by certain courses have changed what students need for instruction,” noted Eastham. The awards for scholarships are $500.00 per semester. “The HCC Foundation Board recognized the need for increased support for student textbooks, and during the annual 2008 gala, board member Terry Hamby raised $50,000 that evening to endow the scholarship,” she continued.

The funds raised by Hamby were matched by the KCTCS Endowment Match program. Because of generous additions to the fund, the market value of stands at over $201,000 today. While the foundation uses income generated from the endowment toward scholarships each year, the organization’s golf scramble is critical to raising funds to meet the annual scholarship budget.

HCC Foundation Golf Scramble Chair Greg Pryor is working closely with Todd Morris, who recently rolled off the Foundation Board but continues to volunteer. They have a goal of 30 teams this year. Once again, the scramble has partnered with Sisk Auto Mall to offer a new vehicle for a hole-in-one.

“We are so grateful to Wilson Sisk and his team at Sisk Auto Mall for offering this super opportunity to drive away with a 2020 vehicle,” offered Morris. “This really ups the ante, and makes the game exciting and a bit competitive, and we would love to see someone win that vehicle,” Pryor concluded.

According to both, prize money of $1,500 will be awarded. Golfers will be provided breakfast and lunch as well as premium gifts including Titleist ProVI balls. Additional contests with prizes including local restaurant certificates are planned.

The challenges of hosting a scramble during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic are being addressed by organizers who state that all activities including golfer check-in and registration, breakfast and lunch will be held outdoors. “We will observe all recommendations from the CDC including masks, hand hygiene and social distancing,” offered Eastham. Golfers will check-in with college staff in front of the clubhouse this year.

Dr. Alissa Young, HCC President shared, “We are grateful for the support that the HCC Foundation provides to the students of our college. From numerous scholarships to meeting needs with the Goode Family Student Emergency Fund and Pathfinder Pantry, we rely on the foundation’s fundraising efforts to provide resources necessary to helping students succeed.”

Young continued, “I appreciate Mike Foster, Hill Ferguson and Don Atwood who came up with a plan to raise monies for textbooks thirty years ago. Their influence continues as the thirtieth scramble approaches, and I encourage our community to support this great fundraiser.”

Call 270.707.3731 to register a team or sponsor a portion of the scramble.

