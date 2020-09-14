Marsha Blackburn Report: Remembering September 11th, 2001

Washington, D.C. – September 11th, 2001 was a tragic day for the United States. Please join me in remembering the innocent civilians, service members, first responders and their families who have suffered every day.

May God hold them near.

Big Tech companies have stretched their liability shield past its limits, and the national discourse now suffers because of it. Today’s internet is a different animal from the online world we knew in 1996.

The polished mega-platforms we associate with online research and debate exert unprecedented influence over how Americans discover new information, and what information is available for discovery.

The contentious nature of modern conversations provides perverse incentive for these companies to manipulate the online experience in favor of the loudest, most violent voices in the room. There is no meaningful alternative to powerful platforms like Facebook or Twitter, which means there will be no accountability for the devastating effects of this ingrained ideological bias.

Congress must step in to bring liability protections into the modern era. This week, Senators Roger Wicker (Chairman of Commerce Committee), Lindsey Graham (Chairman of Judiciary Committee), and I released legislation to address the problem.

Closing The Digital Divide

Dial-up internet and DSL connections may be foreign concepts for coastal elites, but millions of rural Americans still lack a high-speed internet connection. I’ve been fighting to close the digital divide for years, and in March, I was able to secure additional funding to expand rural broadband as part of the CARES Act. As a result of my effort, on Wednesday, I joined United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to announce a nearly $10 million grant to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Tennessee.

Then, Tractor Supply announced a $1 million donation to increase internet connectivity. The digital divide certainly got smaller this week! Read my op-ed about the Need for Rural Broadband in the Marion County News.

Providing Targeted Relief For Tennesseans

For months, Senate Republicans and the White House have tried to find agreement with the Speaker of the House on another round of targeted relief. The Senate voted on a bill with the areas where there was agreement: to help get children back to school and people back to work, and return critical industries like pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States. I gave Fox Business host Charles Payne a rundown of what happened.

Marsha’s Roundup

Senate Republicans and President Trump are still working hard to confirm rule of law judges. This week, we put five additional federal judges on the bench, bringing the total to 208 judges confirmed since President Trump took office. Confirming constitutionalist, originalist judges safeguards equal justice for all.

Former South Carolina Senator and Conservative Partnership Institute Chairman Jim DeMint joined me for a virtual discussion on our ballooning national deficit and how we can best help our small businesses reopen their doors.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

